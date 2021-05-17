Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$1M Google Challenge for Media Buyers and Digital Agencies

Google "Yellow Pages" Algorithm vs. ReverseAds Keyword Algorithm

ReverseAds Logo Google Search Ads Challenge

ReverseAds

Media Buyers and Digital Agencies can now take the $1,000,000 Google Challenge.

ReverseAds will match a free campaign, up to $1M, if Google Search Ads "Yellow Pages" Algorithm outperforms the ReverseAds Keyword Assignment Algorithm.”
— ReverseAds CEO, Mike Hahn
PHUKET, THAILAND, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Buyers and Digital Agencies can now take the $1,000,000 Google Challenge. ReverseAds, an alternative to Google Search Ads, will be accepting campaign challenges through July 4th, 2021.

“We will match a free campaign, up to $1M, if Google Search Ads "Yellow Pages" Algorithm outperforms the ReverseAds Keyword Assignment Algorithm," according to ReverseAds CEO, Mike Hahn.

ReverseAds has historically outperformed Google Search Ads by up to 3X ROAS for brands like BMW, Marketo, ReMax, Adobe, Oracle, SUBWAY and many other considered brands. ReverseAds "RAD" keyword algorithm allows brands to be everywhere after search.

Hahn is the visionary behind the ReverseAds proprietary Keyword Assignment Algorithm.

“We solely created ReverseAds to compete directly with Google, Facebook and Big Tech. As a PPC technology using Artificial Intelligence, we’re cookieless and we have prioritized privacy since day one at ReverseAds. That makes us unlike any other ad technology available today.”

Submit a challenge directly by clicking here: $1M Google Challenge Submission

Questions? Contact@ReverseAds.com

Vito Salerno
ReverseAds
+1 800-982-1439
contact@reverseads.com
What is ReverseAds?

You just read:

