Founded by Law Enforcement: Silbar Security Announces Launch of Dallas Location
Through Purpose-Driven Expansions, Silbar Security Has Revolutionized the Private Security IndustryDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Dallas, TX) - In today’s social and political climate, unfortunately, safety is not guaranteed. Whether one is attending an event, going to work, or in the comfort of their own home; the uncertainty of safety can result in crippling anxiety and fret that hinders everyday life. Everyone wants to protect what matters most, but few are equipped with the skill, tools, and experience that law enforcement and security professionals possess. Silbar Security, the nation’s leader in elite private security services, is proud to announce its latest franchise location in Dallas, Texas.
Owned and operated by Natasha Swan, Silbar is dedicated to protecting communities within the Dallas, Fort-Worth area by providing patrol and private security to businesses, apartment communities, events, corporate businesses, warehouse properties, and everything in between. Unmatched in the private security industry, Silbar is known for its revolutionary framework rooted in innovative technology, top-tier training, and police-grade gear.
Created by law enforcement, the Silbar Security format follows the training and professionalism required by law enforcement officers all over the country. Clients of Silbar rest in the peace of knowing that their businesses and communities are in the safe, capable hands of Silbar’s elite team of professionals; equipped with top-of-the-line vehicles and gear.
Dallas franchisee owner Natasha Swan has worked in private security for over twenty years and is eager to take her innovative eye for innovation to the Dallas Fort Worth area.
“The Dallas Fort Worth area has been home to me and my family for 25 years and this is a way to give back. Adding awareness and prevention to this prominent and tremendous community has been something that we have wanted to do for a while now and we felt this is the right time with the growth of our community, economic transitions taking place, and the current demands on law enforcement and security personnel.” - Natasha Swan, Dallas Silbar Security Owner
Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to keeping all Americans safe; Silbar Security’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the opening of their Dallas location.
To learn more about Silbar Security, please visit: https://silbarsecurity.com/dallas
About Silbar Security
Silbar Security is a private security company dedicated to revolutionizing the security industry by providing enhanced training, advanced law enforcement-based technologies including police-grade body-worn video cameras, and the strategic use of police-grade vehicles. Founded in Norfolk, Virginia in 2008, and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia; Silbar Security has grown at an exponential rate, franchising various locations across the United States. In a world where safety is not a guarantee, Silbar Security seeks to provide peace of mind and confidence for businesses across the US.
Professional Security Wasn't Available...So We Fixed It℠.
