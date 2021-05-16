Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, May 14, 2021, in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:45 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects grabbed the victim, brandished a knife, and demanded property. Two additional suspects then took property from the victim. Three of the suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male and a 15 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, and a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.