Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 56 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,511 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, May 14, 2021, in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:45 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects grabbed the victim, brandished a knife, and demanded property. Two additional suspects then took property from the victim. Three of the suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, May 14, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male and a 15 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, and a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3700 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.