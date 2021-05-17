Jet Edge Partners Joins IADA as Accredited Aircraft Dealer
Meets Rigorous IADA Criteria
We will continue to meet and exceed IADA’s rigorous standards for ethics and efficiency as we deliver an industry leading aircraft sales and acquisitions experience for our clients.”LOS ANGELES, CALIF., U.S.A., May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jet Edge Partners, one of the world’s leading brokerages of aircraft sales and acquisitions, has been designated as an accredited aircraft dealer by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).
The industry recognition allows Jet Edge Partners to join the ranks of the top seven percent of the world’s aircraft dealers as a member of IADA. Jet Edge Partners’ brokers will also be evaluated for certification through the organization’s strenuous approval processes, which ensures the utmost professionalism and integrity for aircraft sales and acquisition transactions.
“Jet Edge Partners is honored to be accepted into IADA as an Accredited dealer,” said Jet Edge Partners President Kevin White. “As a leader in private aviation, we strive to demonstrate the best in service for our clients as they buy and sell aircraft. We will continue to meet and exceed IADA’s rigorous standards for ethics and efficiency as we deliver an industry leading aircraft sales and acquisitions experience for our clients,” he added.
Jet Edge International, the parent company of Jet Edge Partners, has also joined IADA as a verified Products and Services member. As a comprehensive private aviation services platform, Jet Edge International provides aircraft management, charter management, on-demand charter, aircraft sales, and maintenance.
“On behalf of IADA members, we are pleased to welcome Jet Edge Partners as an accredited aircraft dealer and look forward to their continuing contributions to the organization and our industry,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “And we also welcome its parent company, Jet Edge International, as a verified Products and Services member.”
Jet Edge Partners’ aircraft sales listings can be accessed via https://aircraftexchange.com/, IADA’s signature website. AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA.
To be accepted into IADA, Jet Edge has met the rigorous standards required and created a transparent process in the aircraft transaction industry. As a member, Jet Edge can participate in exclusive educational programs to remain current in best practices and new developments within the industry. IADA carefully vets and verifies aviation services and aviation products providers for their capabilities, experience, expertise, and history of customer satisfaction before inducting them as valued IADA members.
About Jet Edge Partners
Jet Edge Partners is a full-service aircraft dealer formed as a division of Jet Edge International. The aircraft sales experts at Jet Edge Partners work to understand the mission profiles, goals, and operational budget of our clientele to ensure they are linked with the best possible aircraft to meet their individual needs. The team is integrated in real time to the movements in the markets and are skilled in projecting future trends in the aviation industry.
Throughout their careers, the sales team at Jet Edge Partners have successfully completed aircraft transactions totaling more than $2 billion. With offices and sales professionals located throughout the United States, Jet Edge Partners provide clients with the knowledge and understanding of the market needed in order to purchase or sell an aircraft with confidence and unmatched customer service. Jet Edge Partners not only transacts aircraft, but alongside Jet Edge International, it operates, owns and manages one of the largest fleets in the world, providing clients with operational knowledge and resources unmatched in the industry. For more information please visit: https://www.jetedgepartners.com/.
About Jet Edge
Jet Edge is a leader in full-service global private aviation. As an integrated super-mid and large-cabin management operator and maintenance provider, Jet Edge services aircraft owners and charter flyers with a world-class operational platform and extends individual clients and corporations 365-day-a-year access to one of the most diverse and luxurious aircraft fleets in the world. Backed by unparalleled award-winning safety programs and overseen by a leadership team with wide-ranging experience in commercial and private aviation operations and management, Jet Edge delivers excellence in aircraft management, charter management, on-demand charter, aircraft sales, and maintenance. More information can be found at https://www.flyjetedge.com/.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.
About IADA's AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The public search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase pre-owned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.
Only IADA-accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale on this search portal, where buyers can shop from an average of 500 listings at any given time. For more info about AircraftExchange.com go to https://aircraftexchange.com/.
