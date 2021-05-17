ReAthlete Partners with Basketball Star Collin Sexton
UNITED STATES, May 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To forefront the next era in self-recovery, ReAthlete has joined forces with professional basketball player, Collin Sexton. This partnership forms itself on common values between Sexton and ReAthlete: namely, the belief that we all have the power to unlock peak performance, to realise untapped potential and to live a heightened quality of life, free of pain and full of triumph.
ReAthlete is a brand associated with high-quality, yet affordable relaxation and athleisure devices. Basketball Rising Star participant and ambassador for ReAthlete [effective today], Sexton has been selected to further the brand’s mission as they establish themselves as a leading entity in the wellness space. And solidify the importance of massage therapy within everyday fitness and health routines.
“You have to make sure your body is ready to go. The DEEP4s is something I use pregame or before a workout to ease tension and assist with my follow-through.”
Collin Sexton is recognised as a valuable asset to his team for many of the same reasons that captivated founders of ReAthlete, Ziv Levy and Shahar Aziz. His dedication to becoming one of the best in the sport is evident in his impressive stats: an average of 25 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
“I got a different type of grind: I’ve seen my parents wake up early. 3.00 or 4.00am. Going to work and not complaining. That has been my motivation, so that I can make it one day.”
Sexton has earned himself the title of “Young Bull” amidst both teammates and fans alike. He inspires onlookers to strive for their own definition of greatness in signature relentless fashion. The USA Gold Medalist boasts an eagerness for self-betterment both on and off the court, making him an ideal choice for representing ReAthlete.
ReAthlete X Collin Sexton sees the player reveal his training philosophy and mindset, including why he trusts ReAthlete with his own recovery routine. The newly-refurbished ReAthlete website features sought-after training and recovery tips; unique insight into the player and his ethos around injury management.
Together, Sexton and ReAthlete hope to encourage a revolution in fitness and wellness that emphasises the significance of effective recovery. Further, how plausible it is to recover to athlete standard, courtesy of ReAthlete’s portable massage solutions.
“We’re proud to be standing alongside such a note-worthy player in the Professional Basketball community. We look forward to universalising premium recovery routines amidst an even greater audience of athletes and health-conscious individuals,” says co-founder of ReAthlete, Ziv Levy.
Discover Collin Sexton's exclusive feature on the ReAthlete website here.
For access to associated imagery and videos, see here.
Follow as ReAthlete X Collin Sexton unfolds across social channels:
@reathlete
@collinyoungbull
Colin Sexton
Discover Collin Sexton’s exclusive feature on the ReAthlete website here.
For access to associated imagery and videos, see here.
Follow as ReAthlete X Collin Sexton unfolds across social channels:
@reathlete
@collinyoungbull
Colin Sexton
