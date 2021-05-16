Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House will consider the seventeen bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (17 bills)

  1. H.R. 2704 – Improving VA Accountability to Prevent Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Act of 2021 (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
  2. H.R. 2788 – Equal Employment Counseling Modernization Act (Rep. Lamb – Veterans’ Affairs)
  3. H.R. 2911 – VA Transparency and Trust Act of 2021 (Rep. Bost – Veterans’ Affairs)
  4. H.R. 240 – Homeless Veterans with Children Reintegration Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs)
  5. H.R. 711 – West LA VA Campus Improvement Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Lieu – Veterans’ Affairs)
  6. H.R. 2167 – GI Bill National Emergency Extended Deadline Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Veterans’ Affairs)
  7. H.R. 2878 – Native VetSuccess at Tribal Colleges and Universities Pilot Program Act, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Veterans’ Affairs)
  8. H.R. 1510 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit to Congress a report on the use of cameras in the medical centers of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Rep. McKinley – Veterans’ Affairs)
  9. H.R. 2494 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish in the Department the Veterans Economic Opportunity and Transition Administration, and for other purposes (Rep. Wenstrup – Veterans’ Affairs)
  10. H.R. 2441 – Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act (Rep. Axne – Veterans’ Affairs)
  11. H.R. 210 – Rural STEM Education Research Act, as amended (Rep. Lucas – Science, Space, and Technology)
  12. H.R. 144 – Supporting Early-Career Researchers Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  13. H.R. 204 – STEM Opportunities ACT, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  14. H.R. 2027 – MSI STEM Achievement Act (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  15. H.R. 2695 – Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  16. H.R. 1447 – COAST Research Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Bonamici – Science, Space, and Technology)
  17. H.R. 2533 – NEAR Act of 2021 (Rep. Posey – Science, Space, and Technology)

THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021

