COVID-19 Daily Update 5-16-2021
West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.
To find drive-thru pharmacy available today, May 16, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx and search by county. Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available tomorrow, May 17, in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Lincoln, Jefferson, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Pocahontas and Wayne counties.
May 17
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Lincoln County
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Mineral County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
Monongalia County
9:00 AM – 12:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Pocahontas County
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Parking Lot, 301 8th Street, Marlinton, WV
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV
For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.