COVID-19 Daily Update 5-16-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 16, 2021, there have been 2,838,761 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,468 total cases and 2,761 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 81-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Barbour County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, and a 59-year old female from Marion County.

“As we remember with sadness the lives lost, we must rededicate ourselves to efforts which will defeat this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The best option, the COVID-19 vaccine, is now widely available for all West Virginians ages 12 years and older. Please reach out to your local health department, pharmacy or clinic to schedule, or find a site through www.vaccines.gov.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,452), Berkeley (12,461), Boone (2,063), Braxton (943), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,727), Calhoun (358), Clay (516), Doddridge (606), Fayette (3,457), Gilmer (866), Grant (1,282), Greenbrier (2,826), Hampshire (1,862), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,533), Harrison (5,776), Jackson (2,138), Jefferson (4,631), Kanawha (15,034), Lewis (1,221), Lincoln (1,490), Logan (3,159), Marion (4,478), Marshall (3,484), Mason (2,009), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,901), Mineral (2,872), Mingo (2,603), Monongalia (9,230), Monroe (1,146), Morgan (1,197), Nicholas (1,739), Ohio (4,227), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (906), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,899), Putnam (5,188), Raleigh (6,830), Randolph (2,641), Ritchie (713), Roane (634), Summers (825), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (530), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,880), Wayne (3,125), Webster (498), Wetzel (1,358), Wirt (428), Wood (7,812), Wyoming (2,007).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Taylor County in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

To find drive-thru pharmacy available today, May 16, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx and search by county. Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available tomorrow, May 17, in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Lincoln, Jefferson, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Pocahontas and Wayne counties.

May 17

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pocahontas County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Parking Lot, 301 8th Street, Marlinton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.