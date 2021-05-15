Royalton Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Resisting Arrest / Assault on Law Enforcement
CASE#: 21B201504
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 5/15/21 at 9:56AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Water Street in Randolph
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic / Resisting Arrest / Assault of Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Sean Klink
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/15/21 at 9:56AM, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a family fight on Water Street in Randolph. When police arrived on scene the parties involved were separated. The investigation revealed that Sean Klink assaulted a family member while armed with a weapon. When police attempted to take Klink into custody he attempted to flee the property on foot. While attempting to evade arrest Klink struck an Orange County Sheriff's Deputy. Klink was brought to the ground by officers and taken into custody without injury. Klink was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing.
Troopers were assisted by the Orange County Sheriff's Department and the Bethel Constable.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/17/21 at 12:30PM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.