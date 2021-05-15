Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Resisting Arrest / Assault on Law Enforcement

CASE#: 21B201504

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                              

STATION: VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 5/15/21 at 9:56AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Water Street in Randolph

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic / Resisting Arrest / Assault of Law Enforcement

 

ACCUSED: Sean Klink                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/15/21 at 9:56AM, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a family fight on Water Street in Randolph. When police arrived on scene the parties involved were separated. The investigation revealed that Sean Klink assaulted a family member while armed with a weapon. When police attempted to take Klink into custody he attempted to flee the property on foot. While attempting to evade arrest Klink struck an Orange County Sheriff's Deputy. Klink was brought to the ground by officers and taken into custody without injury. Klink was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing.

 

Troopers were assisted by the Orange County Sheriff's Department and the Bethel Constable.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/17/21 at 12:30PM           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

