COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics May 17-22, 2021
Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.
All West Virginians, age 12 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.
Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.
Monday, May 17, 2021
Barbour County
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mace’s Pharmacy, 201 Crim Avenue, Belington, WV 26416.
Gilmer County
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.
Ohio County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.
Wyoming County
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Wyoming County Health Department, 44 Cedar Avenue, Pineville, WV 24874.
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Barbour County
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 26416.
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Jefferson County
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414.
Kanawha County
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., FamilyCare Health Centers, 116 Hills Plaza, Patrick Street, Charleston, WV 25387.
Mingo County
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Kermit Town Hall, Route 52, Kermit, WV.
Ohio County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.
Pendleton County
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV 26807.
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Barbour County
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Myers Clinic, #3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV 26416.
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Harrison County
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department (Annex), 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.
Kanawha County
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., FamilyCare Health Centers, 12 Kanawha Terrace Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Lincoln County
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.
Logan County
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639.
Marion County
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV 26554.
Nicholas County
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.
Ohio County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.
Putnam County
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., FamilyCare Health Centers; (Teays Valley) 97 Great Teays Boulevard, Suite 6, Scott Depot, WV 25560; (Eleanor) 503 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eleanor, WV 25070.
Roane County
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Roane General Hospital. 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV 25276.
Upshur County
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Buckhannon Upshur High School, 50 Bu Drive, Buckhannon, WV 26201.
Wood County
3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Camden Clark MOB-B, 705 Garfield Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101.
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Barbour County
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mace’s Pharmacy, 201 Crim Avenue, Belington, WV 26416.
Braxton County
8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Braxton County Health Department, 617 Old Turnpike Road, Sutton, WV 26601.
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Fayette County
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Grant County
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.
Jefferson County
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414.
Lewis County
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452.
Lincoln County
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lincoln Primary Care Center, 7400 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.
Marshall County
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Moundsville Penitentiary Training Center, 818 Jefferson Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041.
Monongalia County
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.
Monroe County
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981.
Nicholas County
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.
Ohio County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.
Pocahontas County
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 326 9th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954.
Summers County
9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.
Webster County
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Webster County Health Department, 112 Bell Street, Suite C, Webster Springs, WV 26288.
Wetzel & Tyler Counties
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., United Methodist Church, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155.
Wood County
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104.
Friday, May 21, 2021
Barbour County
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 26416.
Brooke County
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Brooke County Health Department, 632 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070.
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Hancock County
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Change, Inc. Family Medical Care, 3136 West Street, Weirton, WV 26062.
Hardy County
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 State Route 55, Baker, WV 26801.
Kanawha County
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury St, Charleston, WV 25301.
Nicholas County
10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.
Ohio County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.
Summers County
9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.
Upshur County
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Barnhart Memorial Building, West Virginia Wesleyan College, 59 College Avenue, Lot E, Buckhannon, WV 26201.
Wood County
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101.
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wincore Windows, 238 Old Turnpike Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101.
Saturday, May 22, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Hancock County
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Hancock County Health Department, 100 Court Street, New Cumberland, WV 26047.
Jackson County
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262.
Ohio County
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., North Wheeling Community Dream Center (parking lot), 407 Main Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Monongalia County
8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.
Putnam County
8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., FamilyCare Health Centers, 97 Great Teays Boulevard, Suite 6, Scott Depot, WV 25560.