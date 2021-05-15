Rutland Barracks / Fatal Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B401839
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On May 15, 2021, at approximately 1159 hours
STREET: Blue Star Drive
TOWN: Ira
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near 241 Blue Star Drive
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, normal
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rina Girardi
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Scrapes down the right side of the motorcycle.
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 15, 2021, at approximately 1159 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single motorcycle crash with CPR in progress near 241 Blue Star Drive, in the Town of Ira, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Girardi) was operating vehicle #1 west on Blue Star Drive. Operator #1 (Girardi) exited the westbound lane of travel, striking a guardrail on the right side of the roadway. Operator #1 (Girardi) was ejected from the motorcycle and the motorcycle continued coasting along the guardrail for several hundred feet before it came to an uncontrolled rest. Operator #1 (Girardi) was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by West Rutland Fire Department, Ira Fire Department, Fair Haven Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Assistant Medical Examiner Gena Wener, and Aldous Funeral Home.