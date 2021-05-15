Rutland Barracks / Fatal Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B401839

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On May 15, 2021, at approximately 1159 hours

STREET: Blue Star Drive

TOWN: Ira

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near 241 Blue Star Drive

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear, normal

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rina Girardi

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Scrapes down the right side of the motorcycle.

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 15, 2021, at approximately 1159 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single motorcycle crash with CPR in progress near 241 Blue Star Drive, in the Town of Ira, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined that Operator #1 (Girardi) was operating vehicle #1 west on Blue Star Drive. Operator #1 (Girardi) exited the westbound lane of travel, striking a guardrail on the right side of the roadway. Operator #1 (Girardi) was ejected from the motorcycle and the motorcycle continued coasting along the guardrail for several hundred feet before it came to an uncontrolled rest. Operator #1 (Girardi) was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by West Rutland Fire Department, Ira Fire Department, Fair Haven Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Assistant Medical Examiner Gena Wener, and Aldous Funeral Home.