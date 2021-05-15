Road Closure - VT RT 4A

State of Vermont

VT RT 4A is closed at this time between E Hubbardton Rd in Castleton and Whipple Hollow Rd in West Rutland due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being rerouted on both sides.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.

Please drive carefully.