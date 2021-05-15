Gnawed bones of 9 Neanderthals present in Italian cave

“It is an extraordinary discovery,” Dario Franceschini, Italy’s cultural minister, said in a statement. “The whole world will be talking about it.”

One of the Neanderthals dates back 90,000 to 100,000 years, according to a statement by the Italian Cultural Ministry, while the other eight date back 50,000 to 60,000 years. All were male, and one is suspected to have been younger than the others.

Archaeologists started research in the cave, which was discovered by accident in the 1930s, to reach an area that had been blocked by an ancient earthquake or more recent landslide. The cave is where two other skulls have been found, including what is considered to be a well-preserved Neanderthal skull discovered in 1939.

“Together with the two other skulls found in the past, they bring the total number of individuals in the Guattari Cave to 11, confirming it as one of the most significant sites in the world for the history of Neanderthal man,” the cultural ministry said in its…

