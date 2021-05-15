Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
These pictures of LA lowriders present dazzling automobiles and tenacious girls

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

In the back of a 1952 Chevy Deluxe, a woman brushes back her hair, her heavily lined eyes closed in a moment of quiet, the words “No Soy De Ti” (“I don’t belong to you”) inked across her chest. Mary is a member of the Vintage Ladies Car Club, a Chicana lowriding community based in Los Angeles County, and she’s one of the many lowriders photographer Kristin Bedford features in her five-year body of work “Cruise Night,” which portrays the interiority of both her subjects and their cars.

“Cruise Night,” recently published as a book, is a compendium of the vibrant velvet and leather interiors, wire wheels and dazzling paint jobs that make up the cars of the Mexican American lowriding community, bathed in Los Angeles’ idiosyncratic golden hours or the artificial glow of ambient light at night.

Lowriding took root in Los Angeles during the 1940s and is often traced back to the countercultural “pachucos” — Chicano youths in colorful high-waisted, wide-legged…

These pictures of LA lowriders present dazzling automobiles and tenacious girls

