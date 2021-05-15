Weather forecast models have consistently predicted for days now the development of a tropical cyclone off India’s southwest coast. While there have been fluctuations in the details — where it would form, how quickly it would strengthen, where and when it would make landfall — models have unfortunately been consistent in predicting that this will turn into an intense cyclone by early next week. Due to favorable conditions, the cyclone is expected to intensify rapidly after 24 hours and is forecast to reach a peak of 203 kph (127 mph), according to Friday morning’s forecast from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. Keep up with the latest on the cyclone here

The expected rapid intensification is due to nearly ideal environmental conditions. Sea surface temperatures in this region are some of the warmest in the world right now — about 30-32 degrees Celsius (86-90 degrees Fahrenheit). Tropical cyclones use warm water as fuel and anything over 26.5 degrees Celsius (80 degrees Fahrenheit)…

Read Full Story

The post Tauktae forecast: Growing tropical cyclone poses vital menace to Northwest India and Pakistan appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.