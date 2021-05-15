Fraud and PI's Come Face to Face Operant Investigators Finds Out the Truth

During a routine due diligence check for a regular client Operant Investigators discovered an unusual set of accounts, names and registrations on CH.

PI firm Operant Investigators finds every Director's worst nightmare, why hiring a Private Investigator may save your business” — Grant White

BOURNEMOUTH, BOURNEMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luke from Operant Investigators gave a statement on the situation “We are working closely with the relevant authorities on the matter and are expecting to be able to announce an outcome soon”.

Sources have claimed using covert surveillance the Private Investigation firm was able to confirm their suspicions. The companies registered were under up to 6 different names that were actually 1 individual posing as different people with the alleged intention of misrepresenting themselves. An experienced Private Investigator from the company allegedly handed over the findings to a private client who was very happy he took the extra steps of ensuring due diligence.

The company issued a warning to business owners and private individuals “doing your due diligence isn't just about finding assets and tracing, it's about finding out if the records match and if they can be trusted”.

Operant Investigators are experts in the industry who offer asset tracing, people tracing, vehicle tracking and specialise in covert surveillance. They use dedicated vehicles with 4k recording equipment and hidden cameras to get the footage their clients need. They operate all over the UK.

