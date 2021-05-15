DOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 15 – MAY 21

Newsroom Posted on May 14, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) KALAHEO

Alternating single lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 8.25 to 8.35, Omao Stream Bridge, on Wednesday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for bridge inspection work.

2) KALAHEO

Right lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the westbound direction between mile markers 10 to 10.6, Akemama Road and Kuli Road, on Monday, May 17 through Thursday, May 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

3) KALAHEO

Full bridge closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 12.2 to 15.7, Wahiawa Stream Bridge, on Thursday, May 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for bridge inspection work. Traffic will be detoured from Kaumualii Highway to Halewili Road.

4) WAIMEA

Right lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 20.3 to 22.2, Ala Wai Road and Kaumualii Highway, on Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for guardrail work and vegetation clearing.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) HANALEI (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.3, Kuhio Highway and Ohiki Road, on Saturday, May 15, and Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. There will be an alternating single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between the Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Bridge during set times throughout the day.

The schedule for public access for the upcoming week will be:

Every Saturday beginning May 15:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Every Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri beginning Monday May 17:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Wed beginning Wednesday May 19:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Sunday (no change to current schedule):

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the HDOT website at:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/

2) LIHUE

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 2.4, Rice Street and Hanamaulu traffic light, on Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) LIHUE

Alternating single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 1.2 and 1.3, Hanamaulu Stream (Kapaia) Bridge, on Monday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection.

4) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Monday, May 17, through Friday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for lane and shoulder work.

5) KAPAA (24/7, WEEKEND WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

6) KILAUEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 24.4, Kaluamakua Place and Kahiliholo Road, on Sunday evening, May 16, through Friday morning, May 21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road reconstruction and paving work.

7) KILAUEA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the northbound direction between mile markers 25.1 and 27.2, on Saturday, May 15, from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., for shoulder work.

— KAPAA TEMPORARY BYPASS (ROUTE 5600) —

1) KAPAA

Alternating single lane closure of Kapaa Temporary Bypass (Route 5600) in both directions near mile marker 8.1, Kainahola Stream Bridge, on Thursday, May 20, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge inspection work.

2) KAPAA

Intermittent closure of Kapaa Temporary Bypass (Route 5600) in the southbound direction between mile markers 8.4 and 8.5, Moikeha Stream Bridge, on Thursday, May 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for bridge inspection work.

— KUAMOO ROAD (ROUTE 580) —

1) WAILUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure of Kuamoo Road (Route 580) in both directions near mile marker 0.0, on Saturday, May 15, from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure of Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.2, on Saturday, May 15, from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

