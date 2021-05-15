Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Peace Officer Memorial Day and Alaska Law Enforcement Week

May 14, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has proclaimed tomorrow, May 15, 2021, as “Peace Officer Memorial Day” and May 9-15 as “Alaska Law Enforcement Week” in Alaska. The governor today attended the Police Memorial Day Ceremony in Anchorage, honoring law enforcement officers who gave their lives in service to their communities.

Governor Dunleavy attends Police Memorial Day Ceremony in Anchorage. Click here, or above, for more photos.

The proclamation reads:

WHEREAS, in 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which it falls as National Police Week. We carry on this tradition of recognition and remembrance as a demonstration of honor and respect for the sacrifices of our law enforcement officers; and

WHEREAS, the members of Alaska’s law enforcement agencies play an essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Alaska; and

WHEREAS, it is important for all to recognize and understand the responsibilities, hazards, and sacrifices police officers bear each day, and to appreciate the sacrifices made by the loved ones who support them. The men and women of Alaska’s police force unceasingly provide a vital public service; and

WHEREAS, for generations, members of this elite group have shown courage, bravery, perseverance, and commitment to those they serve and defend, while enduring long shifts in dangerous and unpredictable circumstances; and

WHEREAS, we honor the officers who have given their lives in the line of duty as an ultimate sacrifice in service to Alaskans. The officers and their families have our deepest gratitude and respect as we remember their heroic devotion, and mourn their loss.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim May 15, 2021 as:

Peace Officers Memorial Day

and, May 9 – 15, 2021 as:

Alaska Law Enforcement Week

in Alaska, and encourage all Alaskans to recognize and honor those in law enforcement who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community, and pay respect to the survivors of our fallen heroes.

Watch the Police Memorial Day Ceremony here.

The Governor’s proclamation can be found here. A signed copy can be found here.

###