State disciplines health care providers-R21-10

For immediate release: May 14, 2021 (21-125)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In March 2021 the Home Care Aide Program charged home care aide Wesley Tyler Preston (HM60708394) with unprofessional conduct. Charges say Preston stole money, including collectible coins, from a patient’s home, and sold the coins. In October 2020 Preston was convicted of third-degree theft.

Cowlitz County

In April 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Brittany Rose Anna Francis (NC60538485) with unprofessional conduct. After a client discovered about $1,000 missing, charges say, Francis admitted taking money from the client without permission.

King County

In March 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Gladwell W. Kagai (NA00200820) with unprofessional conduct. Kagai allegedly appeared intoxicated while on duty, with co-workers observing that Kagai smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, and had difficulty walking.

In March 2021 the secretary of health ordered Gwynn Palmer to cease and desist from practicing massage without a license and to pay a $1,000 fine. Palmer, who doesn’t have licenses to practice medicine or massage therapy, advertised herself as a massage therapist.

In April 2021 the Dental Commission charged dental assistant Jasmine Lavina Noniloa Kananiokahome Caminos (D160575758) with unprofessional conduct. Caminos allegedly didn’t carry out a requirement to sign a substance abuse monitoring contract.

In March 2021 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacist Megan M. Olson, also known as Megan Watts (PH00020604), with unprofessional conduct. Olson allegedly diverted legend drugs for which she had no valid prescription.

In February 2021 the Pharmacy Commission charged pharmacy technician Jennifer Elizabeth Farris (VA60175783) with unprofessional conduct. Farris allegedly didn’t fulfill a requirement to undergo evaluation for a substance abuse monitoring program.

In April 2021 the secretary of health ended probation for massage therapist Tammy Myung M. Ro (MA00012055).

Kittitas County

In March 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Joel Thomas Christian (NA60987596) with unprofessional conduct. Charges say Christian admitted using three clients’ debit cards without permission. In 2020 Christian was convicted of three counts each of third-degree theft, second-degree possessing stolen property-attempt, and third-degree identity theft.

Pierce County

In March 2021 the secretary of health conditionally granted registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant credentials to Charlton Michael Nayere Sakari (NA61122525, NC61098119) and ordered Sakari to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. In 2013 and again in 2017 Sakari was convicted in Kansas of driving under the influence.

In March 2021 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Trainee Program charged substance use disorder professional trainee Karin Lynn Escobar (CO60530885) with unprofessional conduct. Escobar allegedly didn’t abide by probationary terms.

In March 2021 the secretary of health withdrew a statement of charges against independent clinical social worker and affiliate sex offender treatment provider James Tyrone Williams (LW00009637, AF60688058).

In April 2021 the Physical Therapy Board charged physical therapist Paul F. Groschel (PT00007865) with being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety. Charges say evaluations indicate Groschel is not in good health, and is unable to function in his profession in his full capacity.

In April 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Joseph E. Kaeser (NC10058311) with unprofessional conduct. Kaeser allegedly didn’t follow the care plan for a retirement community patient, and didn’t place a floor mat next to the patient’s bed as required. Charges say the patient fell, sustained injuries, and subsequently died.

Skagit County

In March 2021 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program charged substance use disorder professional trainee and substance use disorder professional Martha E. Thompson (CO60445557, CP60879813) with unprofessional conduct. Charges say Thompson didn’t respond to a Department of Health investigator’s request for a response to a complaint against her.

Snohomish County

In March 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the X-ray technician credential of Ajandra Kumar Singh (XT60870389).

In March 2021 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program charged substance use disorder professional Timothy R. Berman (CP60525943) with unprofessional conduct. Berman allegedly didn’t abide by probationary terms.

Spokane County

In March 2021 the secretary of health ended conditions on the registered nursing assistant credential of Deadra Jane Pierre (NA60522323).

In March 2021 the Veterinary Board placed veterinarian Julia Ann Leese (VT00005168) on probation for at least 12 months and fined Leese $2,000. Leese must complete continuing education in diagnosing and treating peritonitis/acute abdomen, veterinary orthopedics, veterinary radiographs, veterinary emergency medicine, and veterinary practice management/time management. Leese must also complete a medical record-keeping course and must submit to records audits. Leese didn’t meet the standard of care in treating two dogs, one of which died.

Whatcom County

In March 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program notified Yuling Yang of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Yang allegedly has no massage therapist credential but performed a body massage in exchange for money, and is listed as an owner and officer of the business where the unlicensed practice took place.

Out of State

Oregon: In October 2020 the secretary of health denied a hypnotherapist credential to Dennis Kim Force (HP60953271). In 2004 Force was convicted in Oregon of third-degree theft. In 2018 Force was convicted in Oregon of second-degree theft. Force didn’t fulfill a requirement to undergo a mental health examination.