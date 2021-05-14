Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,701 in the last 365 days.

Update Regarding Maryland’s Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation

UPDATED May 14, 2021

COVID-19 logo

Maryland is taking decisive action to address COVID-19. The Hogan administration’s highest priority is keeping Marylanders safe. Find the latest information on Maryland’s covidLINK website

For all outdoor activities, continue to follow CDC guidance

Maryland public lands are open for safe outdoor activity although some indoor facilities may remain temporarily closed or require reservations. Information specific to Maryland State Parks can be found by visiting the Maryland Park Service website

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Service Centers are open by appointment only. Customers can schedule appointments online or call a local service center for assistance. Licenses, permits, and stamps can be obtained by using the department’s online COMPASS portal.

 

You just read:

Update Regarding Maryland’s Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.