THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MAY 14, 2021

H.R. 2911 – VA Transparency and Trust Act of 2021 (Rep. Bost – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 240 – Homeless Veterans with Children Reintegration Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 711 – West LA VA Campus Improvement Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Lieu – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 2167 – GI Bill National Emergency Extended Deadline Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 2878– Native VetSuccess at Tribal Colleges and Universities Pilot Program Act, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 1510 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit to Congress a report on the use of cameras in the medical centers of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Rep. McKinley – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 2494 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish in the Department the Veterans Economic Opportunity and Transition Administration, and for other purposes (Rep. Wenstrup – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 707 – Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act (Rep. Kuster – Financial Services)
S. 937 – COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act (Sen. Hirono – Judiciary)
H.Res. 275 – Condemning the horrific shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, 2021, and reaffirming the House of Representative's commitment to combating hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community (Rep. Chu – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.
H.R. 1629 – Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 3233 – National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 3237 – Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act, 2021 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following days:
Monday, May 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 1629 and H.Res. 275.
Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 3237 and H.R. 3233.
