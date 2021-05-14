THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MAY 14, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (17 bills)

TUESDAY, MAY 18, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (9 bills)

– Condemning the horrific shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, 2021, and reaffirming the House of Representative's commitment to combating hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community (Rep. Chu – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

H.R. 1629 – Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3233 – National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3237 – Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act, 2021 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible