Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,702 in the last 365 days.

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MAY 14, 2021

 
FIRST VOTE OF THE WEEK: LAST VOTE PREDICTED:
Monday 6:30 p.m. Thursday 3:00 p.m.
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (17 bills)

  1. H.R. 2704 – Improving VA Accountability to Prevent Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Act of 2021 (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
  2. H.R. 2788 – Equal Employment Counseling Modernization Act (Rep. Lamb – Veterans’ Affairs)
  3. H.R. 2911 – VA Transparency and Trust Act of 2021 (Rep. Bost – Veterans’ Affairs)
  4. H.R. 240 – Homeless Veterans with Children Reintegration Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs)
  5. H.R. 711 – West LA VA Campus Improvement Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Lieu – Veterans’ Affairs)
  6. H.R. 2167 – GI Bill National Emergency Extended Deadline Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Veterans’ Affairs)
  7. H.R. 2878 – Native VetSuccess at Tribal Colleges and Universities Pilot Program Act, as amended (Rep. Gallego – Veterans’ Affairs)
  8. H.R. 1510 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to submit to Congress a report on the use of cameras in the medical centers of the Department of Veterans Affairs (Rep. McKinley – Veterans’ Affairs)
  9. H.R. 2494 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish in the Department the Veterans Economic Opportunity and Transition Administration, and for other purposes (Rep. Wenstrup – Veterans’ Affairs)
  10. H.R. 2441 – Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act (Rep. Axne – Veterans’ Affairs)
  11. H.R. 210 – Rural STEM Education Research Act, as amended (Rep. Lucas – Science, Space, and Technology)
  12. H.R. 144 – Supporting Early-Career Researchers Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  13. H.R. 204 – STEM Opportunities ACT, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  14. H.R. 2027 – MSI STEM Achievement Act (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  15. H.R. 2695 – Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  16. H.R. 1447 – COAST Research Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Bonamici – Science, Space, and Technology)
  17. H.R. 2533 – NEAR Act of 2021 (Rep. Posey – Science, Space, and Technology)
TUESDAY, MAY 18, 2021

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. 

Suspensions (9 bills)

  1. H.R. 1157 – Department of State Authorization Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
  2. H.R. 3125  COVID-19 Emergency Medical Supplies Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Vargas – Financial Services)
  3. H.R. 3146 – SAVE Act (Rep. Hill – Financial Services)
  4. H.R. 1711 – Financial Inclusion in Banking Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Scott (GA) – Financial Services)
  5. H.R. 2959 – COVID-19 Fraud Prevention Act, as amended (Rep. Axne – Financial Services)
  6. H.R. 2655 – Insider Trading Prohibition Act (Rep. Himes – Financial Services)
  7. H.R. 3008 – Homebuyer Assistance Act of 2021 (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services)
  8. H.R. 707 – Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act (Rep. Kuster – Financial Services)
  9. S. 937 – COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act (Sen. Hirono – Judiciary)
H.Res. 275 – Condemning the horrific shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, 2021, and reaffirming the House of Representative's commitment to combating hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community (Rep. Chu – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.  On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

H.R. 1629 – Fairness in Orphan Drug Exclusivity Act (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3233 – National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 3237 – Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act, 2021 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible  

 Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following days:
  • Monday, May 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 1629 and H.Res. 275.     
  • Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 3237 and H.R. 3233.
Announcements can be found on the Rules committee website at: http://rules.house.gov/

 
 

You just read:

THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MAY 14, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.