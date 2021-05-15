Creator of Moms Mish'n, Mama Mish, Highlights the many Roles of Stay-at-home Mothers in a Comical Mock Resume

Moms Mish'n Logo, Inspiring Moms One Mish'n at a Time. Michelle, Mama Mish, Creator of Moms Mish'n.

The responsibilities involved with stay-at-home mothers are much like the responsibilities of business owners. Mama Mish says re-purpose your skills!

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle, mother of two toddlers and the creator of Moms Mish’n describes in a recent blog post: "How to Build a Career as a Stay-at-home Mom," the many roles mothers have. The hysterical, “Mom Resume,” demonstrates the high level of skills, patience, and competency it takes to raise a family. In addition, most moms do not have administrative assistants. We do it all!

Many mothers have put their careers in addition to other goals behind them when becoming a new mom. Numerous factors are taken into consideration when deciding to go back to work or not. The daycare rates alone turn mothers away. Why spend all day working hard JUST to pay for childcare? However, the daily responsibilities involved with caring for children and maintaining a house can be overwhelming. Anxiety can build up causing many mothers to become depressed. The question we often hear mothers say is, "what am I going to do with my life?"

As technology and social media continue to evolve many businesses are web-based. There are an abundant amount of mommy blogs, fitness challenges, and child education/nutrition courses all created by stay-at-home mothers. Michelle unfolds in her blogs many creative ways to earn extra money while at home with the kids. Furthermore, online platforms such as Upwork and Fiverr for freelancing jobs. Michelle advises fellow mothers, "dust off your resume, polish it up, and start your freelancing journey."

Since becoming a mother in 2018. Her continued objective was to find her passion and build her brand. Michelle continues to inspire mothers all around on overcoming postpartum depression and achieving their goals. Michelle expresses, "no one is more ambitious than a mama on a mish'n." She is now encouraging mothers to find their path and build a career.

