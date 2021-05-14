Governor Carney to Lift Delaware Mask Mandate Effective May 21

Delawareans should follow CDC guidance on masking indoors and outdoors

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday announced that – effective May 21 – the State of Delaware will lift its requirement that Delawareans and visitors must wear face coverings anytime they are indoors with others outside their household.

Delawareans should instead follow masking guidance issued on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for all indoor and outdoor activities.

The CDC guidance advises that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places indoors and outdoors, except in crowded settings, including on public transit, planes, in schools, health care facilities and congregate settings like prison facilities and homeless shelters. On Friday, May 21, Governor Carney also will lift all remaining mask requirements outdoors.

Those who are not fully vaccinated, including children not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, should continue to wear masks when around others who are outside their immediate household, according to the CDC guidance. Unvaccinated Delawareans ages 12 and older are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves from infection and serious illness. Find a vaccination site: de.gov/getmyvaccine

Click here to review guidance for fully vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“It’s clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely safe and protective against infection and serious illness,” said Governor Carney. “Delawareans who are fully vaccinated have significant protection against this virus and can feel comfortable getting back to the things they loved to do before this pandemic. For our neighbors who aren’t vaccinated, the message is clear. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection we have against the virus. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect you and those you love. In the meantime, Delawareans who are unvaccinated, including children, should continue to wear masks in public places.”

As of Thursday, May 13, Delaware providers had administered 830,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 56 percent of Delawareans 16 and older have received at least one shot.

Governor Carney also formally extended the State of Emergency declaration another 30 days to confront community spread of COVID-19 and to continue administering vaccines to Delawareans.

Get your vaccine: If you are not vaccinated, find a vaccination location at de.gov/getmyvaccine.

Find out more about vaccine opportunities for 12- to 15-year-olds at de.gov/youthvaccine.

