Press Release - FAA Statement on Wearing Masks in Airports and On Planes

FAA Statement on Wearing Masks in Airports and On Planes

TheCentersfor Disease Controland Prevention(CDC), theTransportation Security Administration (TSA),and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) remind the traveling public that at this timeif you travel, youare stillrequired to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

CDC guidance is clear that fully vaccinated people are safe to travel and can resume travel.