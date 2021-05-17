Feroot Security to Demonstrate New Cloud-Based Security and Privacy Software at RSA Conference 2021

Feroot Security Will Be Showing Proactive Identification and Remediation of Customer Experience (CX) Web Front End Skimming Attacks

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hidden Activities of Bad Actors Exposes Up to 97% of Organizations to Theft of Customer Data

This week at RSA Conference 2021, May 17-20, 2021, Feroot Security, the CX security and privacy company, will be demonstrating the company’s unique cloud-based security software designed to enable companies to continue the expansion of conducting business in the digital environment while ensuring the security of sensitive customer data. The Feroot Security booth is at https://www.rsaconference.com/usa/expo-and-sponsors/sponsor-details/feroot-security

A 2019 report, The Feroot User Security and Privacy Report, concluded that the hidden activities of third-party tools and scripts expose up to 97% of organizations to the theft of customer data. In addition, a Gartner Leadership Vision for 2020:Security and Risk Management Leader1 report found that 95% of CIOs expect cybersecurity threats to get worse.

“Feroot helped our team gain outside-in visibility into the security of customer experience making our platform even more secure,” said Ralph Pine, Senior Director, Information Security for AdRoll.

As more companies rapidly move more businesses online, bad actors simultaneously evolve more sophisticated ways to expand attack vectors. Organizations have spent thousands, maybe even millions of dollars, on cybersecurity to protect their online properties. Yet even with all of those investments, their customers’ experiences are still not secure. We’re not talking about the server-side, but the front end, the customer experience (CX). It’s a well-documented KPE — Known Point of Entry — for bad actors to insert malicious JavaScript (JS) code in form fields, chatbots, payment scripts, and other areas where users enter information. Worst of all, these security compromises often go undetected for months, even years, until it suits intruders’ intent. Feroot provides a unique platform that focuses solely on identifying and guarding against CX data breaches.

“Doing business online and engaging with customers increasingly involves a myriad of web applications that are unfortunately not providing the security needed to thwart the attacks of cybercriminals,” said Ivan Tsarynny, Co-founder and CEO for Feroot Security. “Security leaders and marketing leaders should get together and communicate about how to simultaneously offer the best online customer experience together with the best security and privacy defense system. Feroot Security has a comprehensive set of sophisticated security tools designed to provide the protection you need to preserve your ideal customer experience while also eliminating the risk of damage to your brand’s reputation.”

