Fish and Wildlife Commission Meeting to Hold May Meeting at Union City’s Discovery Park of America

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will return to Union City and the Discovery Park of America for its May 20-21 meeting. Committee meetings will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday and the commission meeting will start at 9 a.m. on Friday.

At its April meeting, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency presented slight adjustment proposals to hunting seasons which will be voted upon at the May meeting. The proposals include adding Henderson County and applicable WMAs therein to Unit CWD, clarification of eligible test results to the Replacement Buck Program, and the addition of Beech River and the Henderson County portion of Natchez Trace State Forest to the August deer hunt.

The other items on the proclamation included the addition of events at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County and the movement of a youth dove hunt from Owl Hollow WMA to the nearby Mingo Swamp WMA for safety reasons. Hunting seasons are set every two years. However, the commission can make amendments to the proclamation.

In other items on this month’s agenda, the commission will hear a summary on the 2021 spring turkey hunting season. A mid-season report indicated the season’s harvest was less than the 2020 harvest, but greater than the previous 5-year average. A presentation on quail management will include quail focal areas and current projects.

An on the TWRA “On the Go App” will be given. The overview will include new features and new look to increase the level of customer service.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division will recognize the Tennessee Boating Officer of the Year and recognize three officers with Valor Awards. The Tennessee Wildlife Federation will present Conservation Communicator Award and the Ged Petit Awards.

This will be TFWC’s second meeting at Discovery Park of America. The commission had its previous meeting in January 2015 meeting at the heritage park and museum.

