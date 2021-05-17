We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Tampa, Florida
I love the culture of the company, and the support of our agency network. Additionally, the many carriers and the full customer service team gives me the flexibility to better serve my clients.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Across Florida.
— Zoey Kettel, Agency Manager
Agency Manager, Zoey Kettel is an expert insurance agent gaining experience with both captive and independent insurance agencies. After Kettel joined We Insure as an insurance producer, she was confident in her career choice. The access to more than 100 markets and full back-end support gave Kettel the opportunity for unlimited growth, promoting her to an entrepreneur role as the Agency Manager of We Insure Across Florida.
“I chose the opportunity to manage We Insure Across Florida because I was previously a producer under another We Insure,” says Kettel. “I love the culture of the company, and the support of our agency network. Additionally, the many carriers and the full customer service team gives me the flexibility to better serve my clients.”
We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we provide full support in operations, technology and marketing,” says We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger. “In doing so, the franchise partners can focus on providing superior service to their customers and growing those relationships.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 170 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
We Insure Franchise Inquiries
855-483-3901
franchising@weinsuregroup.com
www.weinsurefranchise.com
Zoey Kettel, Agency Manager
We Insure Across Florida
+1 813-590-2160
weinsureacrossfl@weinsuregroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook