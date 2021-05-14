CDFW Accepting Applications for Special Draw Deer Hunt on Knoxville Wildlife Area in Napa County

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is now accepting applications for a limited, lottery draw deer hunt scheduled for opening week of the A-Zone general deer season, August 14-20, on the Knoxville Wildlife Area in Napa County.

The 21,000-acre Knoxville Wildlife Area is located approximately 1.5 miles north of Lake Berryessa and is a Type C wildlife area. This special lottery draw deer hunt was created to limit the number of hunters on the wildlife area during opening week and to improve the hunting experience.

Because the Knoxville Wildlife Area was heavily impacted by the August 2020 LNU Lightning Complex Fire and habitat recovery has been slow, only 120 hunt permits will be issued for the special lottery draw. The hunt permit is valid for the single hunt period, August 14-20, 2021. The Knoxville Wildlife Area will be closed to all other users during the hunt period.

For more information and to apply for the lottery draw, please visit https://wildlife.ca.gov/Regions/3/Hunts/Knoxville-Deer-Draw

Applications are being accepted until June 20, 2021.

Successful applicants will be selected through a random computerized draw and will be notified by email four weeks prior to the hunt. Up to four hunters may apply as one party by including all required information on the online application. Multiple applications from any hunter will result in disqualification from the drawing. Substitutions of hunt party members will not be permitted, and non-hunters and guests will not be allowed to accompany drawn hunters. Junior hunters must be accompanied by an adult hunter in the hunt party.

Hunters must possess a valid 2020-21 California hunting license prior to applying for the lottery draw.

Deer hunt preference points will not be considered for this lottery draw, nor will preference points be affected if drawn for this special hunt.

