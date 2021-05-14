Duffy Compliance Services Launches CUI-SafeHarbor, a Secure Virtual Environment

Duffy Compliance, home of CUI-SafeHarbor

Duffy Compliance, a provider of cybersecurity compliance services is the 1st US-based compliance service provider to offer a CMMC L3 compliant-ready environment

With CUI-SafeHarbor, small businesses can economically create a secured, turn-key environment that will immediately satisfy the technical requirements for CMMC regulation.” — Shawn Duffy

NEW MARKET, MD, US, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Compliance Services, a provider of cybersecurity consulting and compliance services is the first U.S.-based compliance service provider to offer a CMMC Level 3 compliant-ready environment.

For small businesses who are government contractors and must meet the DFARS requirements to work with the DOD, they must protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and eventually adhere to the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). This can be difficult for a small organization in which all or many of its personnel work remotely from laptops. Becoming CMMC-compliant could be a daunting task.

Earlier this year, Duffy Compliance Services launched a cloud-based platform to deliver a secure virtual desktop that provides a protected, managed environment that will not only meet the CMMC Maturity Level 3 requirements, but will also provide an almost instant turn-key CMMC compliance solution.

Duffy Compliance Services provides a full range of cybersecurity analysis services, including compliance audits, penetration testing, and vulnerability assessments. Duffy Compliance serves the following industries: government contractors who supply the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), businesses in the health and human services, and other businesses who want a secure and protected environment.

"We are excited to provide this new product to our clients and to the small government contracting market. These smaller businesses don't often have the resources and funds to throw tens of thousands of dollars at this process,” said President and CEO Shawn Duffy. "With CUI-SafeHarbor, they can economically create a secured, turn-key environment that will immediately satisfy the technical requirements for CMMC regulation."

About Duffy Compliance Services

Duffy Compliance Services is a provider of cybersecurity assessments and compliance services to federal contractors. We are based in Frederick County, Maryland, and have served the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond since 2014. For more information, visit our website at http://www.duffycompliance.com or reach us via email at info@duffycompliance.com.

###

PRESS CONTACT INFORMATION:

Dawn Shuler

Chief Operating Officer

Duffy Compliance Services