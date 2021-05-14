Offender Corpening Absconds from Extending the Limits of Confinement

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has absconded from his residential location in Wilkesboro. The offender was participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

Darrell Corpening (#0088242) is a 51-year-old Black male who stands 6’4” tall, weighs 205 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. He has a birthmark (dark brown area at the top of the back); a pierced left ear (two holes); pierced right ear; scars on his left leg (1/2 to 1 inch scars) and right wrist (1/2 inch surgical scar); and a tattoo on his left arm (cross with “Libby”). Corpening was serving an active sentence for Habitual Felon, two counts of Possession of Stolen Goods and two counts of Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicles. He had a projected release date of Dec. 17, 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for this individual. An escape warrant is being sought. If you have seen this individual or know his whereabouts, please contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

More information about ELC is available here and here.