Republic of Mozambique: Technical Assistance Report-Inflation Targeting and Model-based Monetary Policy Analysis

Publication Date:

May 14, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The purpose of the mission was to improve the understanding of the conduct of monetary policy in an inflation targeting (IT) central bank. During the September visit, the mission provided capacity building through daily morning seminars, giving an introduction to modern theory of monetary policy in small-open economies, and by performing monetary policy analyses based on BM’s quarterly projection model (QPM) in the afternoons.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/091

Subject:

International organization Monetary policy

Frequency:

regular

English

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513572970/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MOZEA2021001

Pages:

16

