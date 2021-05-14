Republic of Mozambique: Technical Assistance Report-Inflation Targeting and Model-based Monetary Policy Analysis
May 14, 2021
The purpose of the mission was to improve the understanding of the conduct of monetary policy in an inflation targeting (IT) central bank. During the September visit, the mission provided capacity building through daily morning seminars, giving an introduction to modern theory of monetary policy in small-open economies, and by performing monetary policy analyses based on BM’s quarterly projection model (QPM) in the afternoons.
Country Report No. 2021/091
International organization Monetary policy
regular
English
May 14, 2021
9781513572970/1934-7685
1MOZEA2021001
16