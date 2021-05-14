Online Global Public Procurement Conference

Hosts Logos Dr Man Ki Kim Abraham Xiong

Yulchon LLC and Government Contractors Association Int'l with Korea SME's and startups agency is hosting the Online Global Procurement Opportunities Conference.

This will benefit US small businesses searching for competitive advantages by working directly with manufacturers. They can source at a much lower price and have more control of the process.” — Abraham Xiong, President, GCA

Yulchon LLC and Government Contractors Association Int’l (GCA) in collaboration with Korea SME’s and startups agency (KOSME) is hosting the Online Global Procurement Opportunities Conference for selected Korean companies to learn features and requirements of U.S. federal contracts and possibly get to know a valuable partner in the U.S. procurement market.

The objective of this exercise is to encourage competitive Korean businesses to potentially team up with GCA members and develop profitable business relationships in distributing to the public sector. Through these partnerships GCA members could potentially establish a competitive advantage or a new niche in the government procurement space. Through this event, GCA continues its mission to Educate, Facilitate and Advocate new relationships for its members.

The conference is a multi-day event that kicked off on May 11, 2021 with presentations by Abraham Xiong, president of the Government Contractors Association, and by Dr. Man Ki Kim, Professor at KAIST College of Business (www.business.kaist.edu). The program continued with company presentations. The 10 Korean companies delivering short presentations covering their product catalog and experience in the United States. Also, 3 selected government contractors delivered presentations covering their experience with government procurement. The conference will continue until May 21, 2021 with 1 on 1 meetings between individual US government contractors and individual Korean companies as they work towards partnership agreements.

KOSME’s e-B2G Marketing program is a government-funded program to help Korean SMEs learn about government procurement and strengthen the competence for global business. The conference and one-on-one meetings will be the last step of our long journey to give opportunities to expand business relationships towards the government procurement market.

Dr Man Ki Kim, Project Manager, KOSME e-B2G Program says, “This is an excellent opportunity for both Korean companies and U.S. contractors to find out capabilities. 10 Korean participating companies are selected for their innovative technology and readiness to do global business. Yulchon, as a bridge between both parties, will continuously work together with GCA to create win-win synergy for both Korean and U.S. companies.”

The following Korean companies are represented at the conference:

1. Prime Medical Inc.

2. BEST CPR Inc.

3. Curaco, Inc.

4. ZEO FILTECH Corp.

5. AI Spera Corp.

6. Nanotech Ceramics Co., LTD.

7. Display and Life

8. TOVA OPTECH

9. INECO Inc.

10. Precision Biosensor, inc.

To learn more about the companies and their products, please visit the conference’s Online Procurement Exhibition, https://360cinema.co.kr/kosmes/.

Abraham Xiong, President, Government Contractors Association Int’l

“GCA is excited to collaborate with KOSME to create a match-making event for Korean companies to meet with US companies for future opportunities. This will benefit US small businesses searching for competitive advantages by working directly with manufacturers. They can source at a much lower price and have more control of the process," said Abraham Xiong.



About the GCA

The Government Contractors Association International (GCA) is a national trade association comprised of commercial contractors (small & large companies) and government agencies (federal agencies, state agencies, local agencies, gov't staff, universities, non-profits, etc.). Its vision is to create access and open doors for commercial companies into the government market and to support government agencies in accessing more qualified contractors. Its mission is to educate, facilitate and advocate for its government contractor membership.