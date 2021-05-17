New Ownership Brings Luxury PRP Services to B Medical Spa & Wellness Center in San Diego
“I’ve been formulating my vision for a place where comprehensive wellness and confident health come together,” said Haddad.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dr. Nadine Haddad
B Medical Spa & Wellness Center has welcomed a new owner and on-site physician, Dr. Nadine Haddad, who is now scheduling Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) services. The new PRP offerings include O-Shots, P-Shots, Vampire Facelifts and Breast Lifts, Undereye Injections, and Joint Care. Aside from PRP, the Spa is also now providing Elixis Skin Tightening and Thermiva Vaginal Rejuvenation. Dr. Haddad’s background creates a unique bridge between medical care and advanced esthetics.
Board-certified with a wealth of experience in the family medicine and weight management fields, Dr. Haddad purchased B Medical Spa after a thorough search for just the right facility that aligned with her passion for overall health and advanced treatment options. She will be on-site to work one-on-one with patients, personally administer medical treatments, and oversee the spa as Medical Director.
“I’ve been formulating my vision for a place where comprehensive wellness and confident health come together,” said Dr. Haddad. “I’m so fortunate that B Medical Spa already had a foundation from which to build upon.”
Expanding on B Medical Spa’s extensive list of spa and medical services, the new PRP offerings were carefully selected by Dr. Haddad as part of her mission to bring additional services to the spa that focus on sexual health and overall wellbeing.
PRP uses the body’s own blood to help boost the natural healing system in a targeted area, which increases collagen production, improves circulation, and enhances overall comfort and function.
“It inspires me to know that our patients will have access to even more ways to increase their overall health and self-confidence,” said Haddad.
Dr. Haddad is now accepting new patients for all services and care. She and her staff plan to continue growing their current Medical Spa service offerings to include a loyalty program, as well as continued new technology and additional services that elevate the wellness experience for all—all under the direct supervision of Dr. Haddad.
B Medical Spa and Wellness Center in downtown San Diego offers a comprehensive variety of procedures and treatments that serve the whole body in regard to overall health, wellness, beauty, and confidence. Learn more at Bmedspa.com.
