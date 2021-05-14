Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Region VI Best Warrior Competition

Two soldiers from the Wyoming Army National Guard compete in the Region VI Best Warrior Competition. Spc. Aiden Carrol won first place in the competition’s enlisted Soldier of the Year. Staff Sgt. Joshua Barry finished 3rd in the Non-Commissioned Officer category.

Watch the video highlights here and check out our images captured by Cpl. Mikailla Brownfield, 197th Public Affairs Detachment, Wyoming Army National Guard.

 

