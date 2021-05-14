Supreme Court Website Expands Case Searching

New features have increased search range and specifics while also simplifying the process to track Ohio Supreme Court cases.

With the growing importance of accessibility and transparency to track cases within the state’s judicial system, the Ohio Supreme Court has simplified finding cases online that it has accepted.

A new “Issues Accepted” webpage was created within the Office of the Clerk section on the Supreme Court’s website.

The additional functionality was developed to improve search, review, and filter abilities.

“The Court’s case search upgrades are not only more efficient, they’re more expansive,” said Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor. “This enhanced search capacity is a boon to the justice system in Ohio. I extend thanks to the Office of the Clerk, the Oho Criminal Sentencing Commission and Office of Information Technology for a project well done.”

On top of basic information, such as a case number or case caption, the page offers users advanced search options, including the case issue or topic, the prior court or jurisdiction that heard the case, and the legal category – criminal, civil, family law, or miscellaneous.

The site allows advanced search methods, such as accessing all cases from a specific appellate court that the Supreme Court has accepted for review, or whittling results to show only certified conflicts pending before the Court.

“These new tools help us more easily report to the Commission, stakeholders, and the public on the issues the Court is considering, related cases accepted by the Court, and the Court’s decisions,” said Scott Shumaker, criminal justice counsel for the Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission.

The results displayed now include a column detailing if cases are being held for other decisions or have been consolidated, and are hyperlinked to the Court’s online docket.

From there, users can view the filings and additional information about the case. More guidance and specifics can be found under an accompanying “User Guide” tab in the top right corner of the page.

The implementation was a collaboration between the Clerk’s Office, the Court’s Office of Information Technology, and Criminal Sentencing Commission.