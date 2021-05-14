Hoyer Statement on Bipartisan Agreement on Legislation to Create 1/6 Commission

“The American people deserve to know exactly what happened on January 6 and how to prevent a repeat of that terrible day. That’s why I’ve been so vocal about the need to create a bipartisan commission, much as Congress did after the 9/11 attacks, to investigate the Capitol insurrection fully and produce a report outlining recommendations to ensure that our chief democratic institutions are kept safe in the future. I am very glad that Chairman Thompson and Ranking Member Katko were able to reach agreement on legislation to establish a bipartisan commission for that purpose and with full subpoena authority, to be led by individuals with substantial expertise in intelligence, law enforcement, civil rights, privacy, civil liberties, and cybersecurity. This is exactly the kind of Congressionally directed investigative body needed to uncover the full story of what happened on January 6 and shed light on the events of that day, which led to loss of life and many injuries among the U.S. Capitol Police force who defend the Capitol, as well as significant trauma to the Members, staff, and Capitol employees who were doing their jobs that day on behalf of the American people.

“This legislation is essential to our country and our democracy as we reflect on that day and look ahead to the future, and I will bring it to the Floor next week for a vote. I hope that all Members will join in supporting this bipartisan proposal, including those who have not yet taken the opportunity to offer a clear condemnation of the incitement that led to the January 6 attack. No Member of Congress ought to be repeating the same lies and falsehoods today that were used to goad the insurrectionists to violence against the Capitol and the Americans who serve there."