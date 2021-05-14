Hoyer Floor Remarks on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act
"America still has a long way to go when it comes to making our economy work for women and mothers.Too often, women are pressured to leave the workforce when they start a family. Women should not face discrimination or adverse actions as a result of a pregnancy.
“This legislation would prevent that from happening by requiring employers to make reasonable accommodations so that pregnant workers can remain on the job and earning their incomes.
"Now, I know a thing or two about reasonable accommodations and how important they are to equality and opportunity. When I sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act more than thirty years ago, that legislationincorporated the concept of reasonable workplace accommodations, in that case for employees with disabilities. Pregnancy, of course, is not a disability. But there are certainly dangers faced by pregnant workers that could threaten the health of a woman or her unborn child, including heavy lifting and exposure to toxic substances.
"That’s why it is essential for pregnant workers to receive reasonable accommodations that protect their safety in the workplace without being demoted or losing their jobs. Protecting the rights and safety of pregnant workers in our economy is something Democrats have championed for a long time, and we passed this legislation last Congress as well. But I hope that this is an issue whereDemocrats and Republicans can come together in a bipartisan way to protect mothers-to-be and their children.
"I hope that the Senate will join the House in adopting these protections, which are so essential at a time when millions of women are eager to rejoin the workforce and continue pursuing careers that bring them and their families opportunity and economic security.
"I thank Chairman Nadler again for his leadership, and I urge all of my colleagues to vote yes."