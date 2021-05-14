Hoyer Floor Remarks on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke on the House Floor this morning urging support for the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. Below is a link to the video and his remarks as prepared for delivery:

"Madam Speaker, I rise in strong support of this bill and am proud to bring it to the Floor for consideration.

I appreciate Chairman Nadler's leadership in sponsoring it and shepherding it through committee. "America still has a long way to go when it comes to making our economy work for women and mothers.

Too often, women are pressured to leave the workforce when they start a family.

omen should not face discrimination or adverse actions as a result of a pregnancy.

“This legislation would prevent that from happening by requiring employers to make reasonable accommodations so that pregnant workers can remain on the job and earning their incomes.

"Now, I know a thing or two about reasonable accommodations and how important they are to equality and opportunity. When I sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act more than thirty years ago, that legislation