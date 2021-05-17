Alliance for Period Supplies Reveals Brand Redesign Created by Landor-Fitch Chicago
The Alliance for Period Supplies brings attention to matters, facts, and needs that are being overlooked.
New Branding Reflects Alliance for Period Supplies' Commitment to Ending Period Poverty in U.S.
The new branding reflects the evolution of the Alliance for Period Supplies and our commitment to end period poverty in the U.S.”NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance for Period Supplies, a national nonprofit program committed to ending period poverty in the U.S., has introduced a dynamic brand redesign in conjunction with its third anniversary and in advance of Period Poverty Awareness Week, May 24 – 30, 2021.
— Joanne Goldblum, CEO
Created by the Chicago team of Landor-Fitch, a leading global brand consultancy, the new identity communicates with clarity that the Alliance for Period Supplies believes “it’s that time” to talk about period poverty in order to end period poverty, and that all people who menstruate should have access to the period products they require.
The new branding features a bold, colorful logo design that adopts the symbol of an asterisk, commonly used in the English language to bring attention to a footnote of omitted matter. The footnote is often written in small print, and goes unseen, ignored, and unnoticed. The Alliance for Period Supplies brings attention to matters, facts, and needs that are being overlooked, specifically the public health issue of period poverty.
“The new branding reflects the evolution of the Alliance for Period Supplies and our commitment to end period poverty in the U.S.,” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO of National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) which created the Alliance for Period Supplies as an initiative of NDBN in May 2018. Since the program’s launch, founding sponsor U by Kotex® has donated nearly 40 million period supplies to support the Alliance for Period Supplies and its 115-plus allied programs working in local communities to help the one in four people who menstruate and struggle to purchase period supplies due to lack of income.
“The rebranding strongly positions the Alliance for Period Supplies among the outstanding leaders, advocates, and organizations working to end period poverty, advance menstrual equity, and remove period stigma so that all people with periods can thrive and reach their full potential,” said Goldblum.
The new branding will roll out in phases in the coming weeks on the Alliance for Period Supplies social media channels (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) as well as a revamped website (allianceforperiodsupplies.org). In addition, the new branding will be visible throughout Period Poverty Awareness Week (May 24 – 30, 2021), a week created to elevate recognition of this growing public health issue and to mobilize individuals, organizations and communities to engage in activities to end period poverty.
About Alliance for Period Supplies
The Alliance for Period Supplies is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN)—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads a nationwide movement aimed at helping individuals and families who struggle to afford material basic needs. Launched in May 2018, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex, the Alliance for Period Supplies raises national awareness of period poverty (#periodpoverty) and supports the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. The organization is comprised of more than 115 allied programs that collect, warehouse and distribute menstrual/period supplies in local communities. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Instagram and Twitter (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).
Troy Moore
National Diaper Bank Network
+1 203-295-7987
email us here