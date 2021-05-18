SuiteSpot TRIMM™ Named CFAA’s App of the Year

Streamline Property Operations With A Single Digital Platform SuiteSpot TRIMM™ awarded App of the year by CFAA

SuiteSpot took home the New App of the Year Award during the Canadian Federation of Apartment Associations (CFAA)’s National Rental Housing Awards Program.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuiteSpot Technology is in the national spotlight. This May, the proptech leader took home the New App of the Year Award during the Canadian Federation of Apartment Associations (CFAA)’s National Rental Housing Awards Program.

The honor recognizes SuiteSpot’s flagship product, SuiteSpot TRIMM™, an all-in-one mobile platform helping multifamily operators streamline their property operations including the complete make ready processes, as well as inspections, work orders and asset management.

“This is an honor to our product and development team for creating an award winning solution that has the power to improve the lives of rental property operators” ,” says Elik Jaeger, CEO of SuiteSpot Technology. “We thank all of our property managers, staff, and maintenance professionals for the trust in our technology and for providing meaningful feedback on what they need to be successful. To be recognized by the CFAA and our peers shows that we are on the right track,” he added.

SuiteSpot’s award-winning technology, combined with their unique business processes around property operations, enables companies that are serious about value creation to reduce or eliminate the friction that’s slowing them down, control operational costs, protect their assets, provide greater visibility into the performance of assets & staff, and deliver an excellent resident experience.

SuiteSpot TRIMM™ eliminates waste, chaos, and unnecessary costs, resulting in teams that are more productive and less frustrated. The technology and ROI have been allowing multifamily housing operators in North America to stay ahead of the curve.

"SuiteSpot TRIMM™ Enhanced Property Operations Package is a bold new addition to the mix of disruptive apps entering the apartment management space,” stated the CFAA committee that judged the category. “Its easy-to-use interface and multilingual platform are a welcome nod to the increasingly diverse demographic served by Canada's rental housing industry."

Jaeger says the SuiteSpot team is excited to be named CFAA’s App of the Year. He thanks the company’s team, customers, and industry partners for making SuiteSpot TRIMM™ a success, adding, “We’ve got a lot of momentum behind us, and plenty of enhancements and additions for SuiteSpot TRIMM™ to come.”

About SuiteSpot

SuiteSpot is a leading PropTech cloud software solution specifically created to eliminate the friction associated with real estate field operations. SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is an all-in-one mobile application that digitally manages the complete make-ready process, inspections & documentation, and work orders. It saves time and money by providing owners, operators, and field staff with the insights and tools they need to speed up unit turnovers, document and manage risk and safety liabilities, control operational costs, and provide greater visibility into the performance of assets & staff.

About the CFAA Awards Program

The CFAA National Awards program recognizes excellence and notable achievements of Rental Housing Providers, Rental Housing Suppliers, and Apartment Associations. This year’s winners were announced during the virtual CFAA Awards Presentations/Networking/Tradeshow, which ran May 4 - 6, 2021. Read the full list of winners at: www.cfaa-fcapi.org/events-awards/awards-program-2

For more information on SuiteSpot TRIMM™, visit www.SuiteSpotTechnology.com

For media requests, please contact media@SuiteSpotTechnology.com