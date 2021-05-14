Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,055 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lee, Oak Ridge Boys Kick Off 225 Celebration in Historic Jonesborough

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will kick off Tennessee’s yearlong celebration commemorating 225 years of statehood with a special musical appearance by Country Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys in downtown Jonesborough on June 1.

“As we reflect on 225 years of statehood, I’m honored to welcome the legendary Oak Ridge Boys to historic Jonesborough,” said Gov. Lee. “These remarkable musicians have contributed greatly to our state’s heritage, and we look forward to celebrating with our fellow Tennesseans.”

The celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Washington County Courthouse on June 1, 2021, Tennessee’s 225th birthday, and will include an address from Gov. Lee followed by the Oak Ridge Boys’ special performance.

“In this year of celebrating our great state, it is an awesome honor to be invited by Gov. Lee to be a part of the very first event,” said Joe Bonsall of The Oak Ridge Boys. “All of us love Tennessee, and we look forward to the event in Jonesborough.”

This event is free and open to the public. Tennesseans are invited to arrive early to enjoy dinner at local Jonesborough restaurants on the square and bring chairs or picnic blankets.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at www.facebook.com/GovBillLee.

Gov. Lee will visit all three of Tennessee’s grand divisions the first week of June, including stops in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis. Additional events will be announced as they are scheduled.

For more information and event updates, visit www.Tennessee225.com.

###

You just read:

Gov. Lee, Oak Ridge Boys Kick Off 225 Celebration in Historic Jonesborough

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.