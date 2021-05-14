Big Four Partner Becomes Two-Time Self-Published Poet

T.H. Gillis, Author of "Eye Sight: What I Saw"

KPMG Partner T.H. Gillis Publishes New Collection of Original Poetry

Tim Gillis is a seasoned-by-life poet. Take your time and let these scar your senses, pierce you to the depths of your longings and help teach you the truer way to see.” — William Paul Young, New York Times best-selling author of "The Shack"

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T.H. Gillis, managing partner for the greater Washington, DC offices at KPMG LLP, has announced the self-publication of his second book of original poetry, entitled Eye Sight: What I Saw, released May 3, 2021.

Prior to the start of the pandemic in 2020, Gillis set out to contemplate his daily scenery and write one poem per week without self-judgment or unhealthy self-criticism. The practice evolved into a journey of self-discovery, giving way to the compilation of Eye Sight.

Gillis discovered his interest and gift for poetry later in life, following a thirty-year career in accounting and tax law. By training, he is a global business person and works as a managing partner at one of the most prominent accounting firms in the world. But despite his business career, Gillis sought a new outlet; one that led to self-contemplation.

“I needed some way to process life, as it happens to be. Through the ups and downs. As it is,” said Gillis. “Writing poetry allowed me the opportunity to more fully experience my surroundings and circumstances, and to say things that I can’t communicate any other way.”

Gillis’ poetry has resonated with critics and the public alike. William Paul Young, New York Times best-selling author of The Shack and Eve, praises Gillis’ Eye Sight: "A seasoned poet takes the usual and seemingly mundane and with the sharp edges of words in a craftsman’s hand scrapes its surface to reveal the true, the real and all that is finally too astonishing and too beautiful for words,” Young writes. “Tim Gillis is a seasoned-by-life poet. Take your time and let these scar your senses, pierce you to the depths of your longings and help teach you the truer way to see.”

Eye Sight is Gillis’ second self-published collection of poems. He also authored Evensong: Poems for Pilgrims, which was published in 2017. Gillis will donate all book proceeds from Eye Sight and Evensong to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) to alleviate suffering caused by mental illness. BBRF awards grants that will lead to advances and breakthroughs in scientific research.

About T.H. Gillis

With over 30 years of professional experience as an auditor, lawyer, tax and technology professional, Gillis has served in many diverse industries and led several KPMG businesses locally, nationally, and globally. Gillis enjoys serving the community and was recently invited to join the Board of Visitors of the Georgetown University Law Center, where his term will officially begin July 1, 2021. Find out more at www.thgillis.us.

About the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $418 million to fund more than 6,000 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope. Find out more at www.bbrfoundation.org.