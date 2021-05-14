Teen Cousins start PSA for COVID Vaccines - "Just Do IT".
Middle schoolers raising awareness on the importance of COVID-19 vaccines as the FDA recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for young teens ages 12 to 15.UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two middle school boys took part in raising awareness on the importance of COVID-19 vaccines as the FDA recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for young teens ages 12 to 15. Cousins Sahil Patel from Cary, NC and Aryan Patel from Cumming GA who are also avid basketball players, thought of using the slogan from one of their favorite brands, ‘Just Do It’ as a message to other young teens to encourage them in also getting vaccinated.
The boys put of their favorite Nike shirts and faced their fears of needles, stepping up to do their part while encouraging their friends to do the same. “With every problem, there should be some solution, this vaccine is our solution” - said Sahil.
The two young teens thought of using the idea of connecting with the sporting brands as many others in their age could related. Using the Nike brand’s slogan of “Just Do It” was the message they wanted to send out when speaking about the importance of getting vaccinated.
“It provided protection for not only myself but others around me and can help stop the mass spreading of COVID-19” – said Aryan.
The two also said that being regular old teens, they just wanted to get this pandemic over with. Getting back to normal times when they could go outside or to a sports game without worrying about the virus was something they are looking forward to.
Realizing that COVID cannot just go away completely they also understand that getting the vaccine will help protect everyone with a better chance of getting back to normal. Both Sahil and Aryan hope that their message is heard by other young teens and can continue getting support from others, such as Nike and sports personalities which many of their friends admire.
