Prince Harry talks to Dax Shepard on the ‘Armchair Skilled’ podcast

The Duke of Sussex was talking to actor Dax Shepard, host of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, in an episode released Thursday.

Discussing his upbringing as a royal, he said: “When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.”

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you’,” he added.

And Harry said that as he grew older, he realized that Charles raised him in the way that he had previously been raised.

“I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it together and go ‘OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so…

