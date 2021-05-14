Press Release - Study shows: iPhones are 232 more likely to be hacked than a Nokia
We're happy to announce the release of our 2021 study on the most hacked apps and devices.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're happy to announce the release of our 2021 study on the most hacked apps and devices. Our cybersecurity team of experts just published this study on device and app security. Let me know if you want a PDF copy sent over to have a closer look at the data.
These are the most relevant headlines and findings from the study:
Most often hacked phones - is yours on the list?
iPhones are 232 more likely to be hacked than Nokia devices.
Snapchat & Instagram top the list for most hacked Apps.
Over 100.000 people search how to hack an iPhone monthly. In 2019 this was 48.000.
Change your Snapchat password regularly: 107.000 Americans look for information on how to hack into this app every month.
Update your App passwords often to avoid humiliation on social media.
Shocking stats: Intended iPhone hackings have grown by 110% since 2019 in the US alone.
About PrivacySharks:
PrivacySharks is a Danish-founded cybersecurity company providing security solutions worldwide. We're active in the US, UK, Europe & East Asia. Our competences are Antivirus, Malware, VPNs, and email encryption.
PrivacySharks was founded with the mission to protect people against cyber threats by combining innovative technologies with expert knowledge of how hackers operate. By practicing security as our profession for more than 10 years, we have developed unique skills and expertise that make us an excellent partner to help organizations stay ahead of the latest developments in digital security risks – both on their own networks or through outsourcing all or part of their needs to PrivacySharks.
