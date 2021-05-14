Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
R4G Sponsors NJ Girl to Write Story About LA Jewelry Designer Parrish Walsh

Discover Parrish, LA Mom Entrepreneur, Founder of Fiction Jewelry #fictionjewelry www.fictionjewelry.com

Parrish Walsh, Creator #fictionjewelry www.FictionJewelry.com

Designer and Founder Parrish Walsh #fictionjewelry www.FictionJewelry.com

LA staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, sponsors a "We Use Our Voice for Good" interview by The BookWorm, a Middle School Girl of role model, Parrish Walsh.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good sponsors NJ Middle School Girl TheBookWorm (her nickname) interview and story of Jewelry Designer, Parrish Walsh, LA Mom Entrepreneur.

The girl is participating in We Use Our Voice for Good, a creative writing mentoring program for talented girls.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're grateful for TheBookWorm's story about Fiction Jewelry Founder, Parrish Walsh, because it inspires girls to pursue their passion."

About

Parrish Walsh shares, "Fiction Jewelry was born when my best friend became an author, and I was compelled to create a jewelry collection to capture the emotion in the words. Whether from your favorite book or your favorite person, now you can adorn yourself in the words and worlds that breathe life into your day. Jewelry written for you." www.FictionJewelry.com

Girl entrepreneur, "The BookWorm," co-designed an empowering jewelry piece (concept creation, branding, and marketing.) Proceeds from the sale of the cuff will help fund the creative writing program, "We Use Our Voice for Good." The BookWorm (her nickname) was mentored by Parrish Walsh (Fiction Jewelry) and Carlos Cymerman (Recruiting for Good). www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

