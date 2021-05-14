Thatcher’s Gourmet Popcorn Wins New Product sofi™ Award
Nearly 1,500 Products Competed for Top Specialty Food Association AwardsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THATCHER’S GOURMET POPCORN WHITE CHEDDAR TRUFFLE has won the New Product Award in the salty snack category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2021 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry.
White Cheddar Truffle was one of 130 winners selected from nearly 1,500 entries across 49 product categories. Products are judged in an anonymous sampling for taste - including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma - ingredient quality, and innovation. The sofi judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center in April following strict safety guidelines.
“We are thrilled that WHITE CHEDDAR TRUFFLE has won a New Product Award,” Abe Aboukhalil, president of Thatcher’s Gourmet Popcorn. “To be recognized by the industry for our commitment to quality and flavor is a big honor. The sofi Awards are ultimate stamps of approval and we’re proud to claim the New Product recognition this year.”
The beloved White Cheddar Popcorn with an extra hint of delight truffle that is sure to amaze you! White Cheddar truffle can be purchased from our website www.tgsp.com
The sofi Awards competition is open annually to members of the Specialty Food Association. The Awards have been given each year since 1972. They recognize extraordinary specialty food and beverage products and the people who create them.
About Thatcher’s Gourmet Popcorn:
Thatcher’s Gourmet Popcorn is a family-owned business that was founded in 1983 in San Francisco. Current President and CEO is Abe Aboukhalil. Our Popcorn, the healthy delicious air popped snack is our focus. The same all-Natural simple ingredients and the small batches have become our culture. Our popcorn is sold nationally and internationally as well such as Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, and Hong Kong. Over 30% of our yearly volume is co-packing/ private label.
About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association (SFA), is the leading trade association and source of information about the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents makers, importers, retailers, distributors, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which honor excellence in specialty food and beverage; Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report; the Product Marketplace database, featuring specialty foods and beverages in 161 categories and sub-categories; Infinite Aisle, a new ecommerce marketplace that enables SFA Members to make buyer-maker connections and sales year-round; and Specialty Food LIVE!™, a digital marketplace experience.
