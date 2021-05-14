Olympus Health & Performance Now Offering Medical Grade ZO® Skin Health Products in Salt Lake City

One of the Utah’s leading healthcare companies has expanded.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Olympus Health & Performance announced today that it is now offering medical-grade ZO® Skin Health products in Salt Lake City.

“Olympus Health & Performance is known for aesthetics services like botox, microneedling, and PRP, but we have expanded our offerings to bring you the medical-grade ZO® Skin Health line,” said Lauren Lightfield, CEO of Olympus Health & Performance.

Lightfield explained that ZO® products help keep skin looking young and rejuvenated by offering innovative solutions based on science that work on all variations of skin types.

Olympus Health & Performance is a health company that provides services to help individuals’ look and feel their best. From IV therapy to vitamin shots to Botox and fillers to coronavirus antibody, PCR, and rapid antigen testing, the company has customers covered.

Common skin conditions that ZO® Skin Health protects against, Lightfield noted, include:

• Aging Skin

• Discoloration

• Acne

• Redness

• Dry Skin

• Sensitive Skin

• Sun Damage and Protection

“If you're tired of dry, red, or itchy skin? ZO® offers a comprehensive three-step plan to help anyone achieve their skin care goals,” Lightfield stressed, before adding, “Regardless of age or ethnicity, ZO® has customized skincare routines to have skin looking better in just six weeks. Olympus Health & Performance believes in ZO® Skin Health products because of their revolutionary approach to create and maintain clear and healthy skin.”

For information, please visit olympusivtherapy.com/about-us and https://olympusivtherapy.com/blog/.

###

About Olympus Health & Performance

Olympus Health & Performance is a HIPAA-compliant, CLIA-certified healthcare company founded by a nurse practitioner and practicing surgeon in order to provide health services to people in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.

Contact Details:

Salt Lake City Address:

1414 S Foothill Drive

Suite D

Salt Lake City, UT 84108

United States

Park City Address:

1811 Sidewinder Drive

Park City, UT 84060

United States