North Texas Jellystone Park ™ Launches Its Summer Getaway Packages

One of Texas’ most exciting family getaway destinations has unveiled amazing deals on new getaway packages.

BURLESON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with North Texas Jellystone Park™ today announced the official launch of its summer getaway packages.

"We are so excited about our all-new summer getaway packages,” said Marcie Purviance, a spokesperson for North Texas Jellystone Park™.

Fun, according to Purviance, is the main attraction at North Texas Jellystone Park™! Located in Burleson, Texas, right outside the Dallas/Fort Worth area, it offers a unique camping / “glamping” experience that’s easy on the wallet and entertaining for all ages.

Purviance explained that its summer getaway packages include three options. Option one includes Wednesday in campers' stay. Individuals receive 50 percent off when they use promo code: hotwednesday21. This option requires a three-night minimum stay.

Option two, Purviance said, slashes 20 percent off of individuals' total lodging and 25 percent off golf cart rental . Use promo code summer521 when booking five consecutive days.

Option three makes it possible for individuals to save 25 percent off of their total lodging and 35 percent off golf cart rental. Use promo code summer721 when booking seven consecutive days.

For more information about North Texas Jellystone Park™ please visit https://northtexasjellystone.com/about-us and https://www.northtexasjellystone.com/blog/.

About North Texas Jellystone Park™

From the minute you enter North Texas Jellystone Park,TM you’ll see why our resort features and accommodations have won awards. Whether you choose to sleep out under the stars, claim an RV site, or snuggle up in a cozy, comfortable cabin, we offer accommodations for every type of camper, with the best amenities possible. Great memories last a lifetime. We invite your family to make some new ones at North Texas Jellystone ParkTM, where you camp with friends!

Contact Details:

2301 S Burleson Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

United States