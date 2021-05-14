Gov. Ivey Shares Message for Mental Health Awareness Month

Gov. Ivey shares a message declaring May 2021 as Mental Health Awareness Month in the state of Alabama. She also encourages Alabamians to to take part in the Alabama Department of Mental Health’s Mental Health Action Day on May 20. Learn more at mh.alabama.gov. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
