Positive COVID-19 test at Cigar Lake

A third individual at Cigar Lake has tested positive today for COVID-19. The result is being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and will be classified as a presumptive positive until we have confirmation.

This worker does not appear to be connected to the other two individuals who tested positive this afternoon. Cameco will work closely with the Northern Population Health Unit on the determination of close contacts.

As a follow-up to the report earlier today on the two initial positive test results, after further investigation it appears those two individuals are connected. Two close contacts have been identified with one of those contacts isolating on site. Cameco will work with northern health officials regarding the other close contact who is now off site.

Safety is our top priority. The northern Saskatchewan mine site continues to operate safely.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

Positive COVID-19 test at Cigar Lake

