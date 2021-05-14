National Inventor Club to Host US Patent & Trademark Office on May 19 Meeting
The USPTO Innovation Outreach Team will lead a discussion about intellectual property and answer questions at the next National Inventor Club members’ meeting.
This month, the National Inventor Club will host Sean Wilkerson and Gwen Blackwell from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The National Inventor Club holds regular in-person and virtual meetings that cater to its members of inventors across the US. Previous guests have included invention experts, motivational speakers, As Seen on TV marketers, and business advisors. The USPTO will be a valuable addition to the club's list of speakers as they share information about protecting intellectual property and answer questions about the patenting process.
“We are very excited to have the USPTO at this month’s meeting,” says National Inventor Club President and Founder, Brian Fried. “Protecting your idea is such a crucial part of the invention process and we think it is so important to provide inventors, entrepreneurs, and small business owners with the resources they need to go through this process with ease.”
The US Patent and Trademark Office topics will include patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets and understanding why savvy startups care about Intellectual property, along with sharing resources available to inventors and entrepreneurs.
“By providing inventors with access to expert help and resources from people who have been through the process, we hope that we can help our members avoid mistakes that cost them money, time, and in some cases, their ideas,” says Fried.
The virtual event is open to National Inventor Cub members and non-members and will be held on May 19, 8pm EST. For those who wish to register, visit the official National Inventor Club website.
About National Inventor Club
The National Inventor Club was founded by inventors for inventors to foster the inventor community. The club hosts monthly meetings, sponsors networking events, and provides inventors with plentiful resources to help them at every stage of the inventing journey. The club expanded in January 2021 from one of the largest regional inventors clubs in the United States in Long Island, New York which attracted over 10,000 unique attendees over 14 years. It is under Inventor Smart, which also owns Inventor Mart, the Got Invention Show, Inventor Class, and Got Invention Radio.
The National Inventor Club was founded by Brian Fried, a serial inventor, speaker, radio and TV host, author, and inventor coach.
